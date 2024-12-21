Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Bellarmine 3-9, Colorado 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights and the Colorado Buffaloes will compete for holiday cheer at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CU Events Center. The Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Bellarmine is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 82 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against Wyoming on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Cowboys, falling 92-55. The match marked the Knights' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Kenyon Goodin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 13 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado waltzed into their matchup on Friday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with an 81-70 victory over the Jackrabbits.

Colorado relied on the efforts of Julian Hammond III, who went 8 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six assists, and Elijah Malone, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. That's the most assists Hammond III has posted since back in November of 2023. Less helpful for Colorado was Andrej Jakimovski's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Bellarmine's loss dropped their record down to 3-9. As for Colorado, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bellarmine has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.