Halftime Report

A win for Eastern Washington would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 31-25 lead against Colorado.

Eastern Washington came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Eastern Washington 0-0, Colorado 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Colorado Buffaloes. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at CU Events Center.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams were some of highest scoring teams last year. Colorado kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they averaged 80.7.

Looking back to last season, Colorado had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record. Similarly, Eastern Washington also had a stellar season and finished 21-10.

Looking forward, Colorado is probably looking forward to this one considering their 17 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Colorado skirted past Eastern Washington 60-57 in their previous meeting back in December of 2021. Will Colorado repeat their success, or does Eastern Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colorado is a big 17-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Buffaloes slightly, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Colorado has won both of the games they've played against Eastern Washington in the last 8 years.