Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Samford 1-0, Cornell 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will face off against the Samford Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Newman Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Cornell is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Marywood 93-52. With the Big Red ahead 48-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Cornell was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Samford posted their biggest victory since December 3, 2023 on Monday. They blew past Mississippi College, posting a 100-58 win.

Looking forward, Cornell is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 14-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Cornell is a slight 1-point favorite against Samford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

