Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Kansas City 2-0, Creighton 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Roos fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Creighton Bluejays at 7:00 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Kansas City is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 124 points last Friday, they were much more limited against Iowa State on Monday. They took a serious blow against the Cyclones, falling 82-56. The loss was the Roos' first of the season.

Kansas City's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jayson Petty, who scored 12 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals, and Jamar Brown, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points. The dominant performance also gave Brown a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (50%). Less helpful for Kansas City was Anderson Kopp's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Creighton waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They blew past the Huskies, posting a 78-43 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-12.

Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth were among the main playmakers for Creighton as the former made all 6 shots he took racking up 16 points plus five rebounds and three blocks and the latter earned 13 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. Kalkbrenner has been hot , having posted two or more blocks the last eight times he's played. Jamiya Neal was another key player, earning nine points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, Creighton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Kansas City's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 2-0. As for Creighton, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas City hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.3 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 91. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kansas City took a serious blow against Creighton in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, falling 89-53. Can Kansas City avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a big 21.5-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bluejays slightly, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won both of the games they've played against Kansas City in the last 8 years.