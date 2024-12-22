Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Wyoming 6-5, CS Fullerton 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are taking a road trip to face off against the CS Fullerton Titans at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Titan Gym. The Titans have the home-court advantage, but the Cowboys are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Wyoming finally turned things around against Bellarmine on Thursday. They took their matchup with ease, bagging a 92-55 win over the Knights. That looming 92-55 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Cowboys yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was Obi Agbim, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Cole Henry was another key player, earning 11 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Wyoming was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

CS Fullerton fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They strolled past Denver with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 74-59.

Wyoming's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for CS Fullerton, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Wyoming has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5. Given Wyoming's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wyoming beat CS Fullerton 79-66 in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Will Wyoming repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wyoming is a solid 5.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

CS Fullerton and Wyoming both have 1 win in their last 2 games.