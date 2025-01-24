Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between CSNorthridge and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating LBSU 57-35.

CSNorthridge already has seven blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: LBSU 7-12, CSNorthridge 12-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

After two games on the road, CSNorthridge is heading back home. They and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Matadors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Friday, CSNorthridge got the win against Hawaii by a conclusive 83-60. The Matadors have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 22 points or more this season.

CSNorthridge smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in ten consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored LBSU last Saturday, but the final result did not. The game between them and CS Fullerton wasn't particularly close, with LBSU falling 83-67. The Beach have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

CSNorthridge's win bumped their record up to 12-6. As for LBSU, their loss dropped their record down to 7-12.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: CSNorthridge has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for LBSU, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given CSNorthridge's sizable advantage in that area, LBSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

CSNorthridge came up short against LBSU when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 87-73. Can CSNorthridge avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a big 13.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.