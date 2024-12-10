Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Charlotte 4-3, Davidson 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Charlotte has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Davidson Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Belk Arena. The 49ers are expected to lose this one by nine points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Charlotte will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 55 points two weeks ago, then bounced right back against Livingstone on Wednesday. Charlotte blew past Livingstone 83-61. The matchup marked the 49ers' most dominant win of the season so far.

Charlotte was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Davidson dodged a bullet on Friday and finished off Charleston Southern 73-72.

Reed Bailey and Connor Kochera were among the main playmakers for Davidson as the former had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds and five assists and the latter earned 21 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. Bailey continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Davidson was Bobby Durkin's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Charlotte now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Davidson, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charlotte hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Charlotte came up short against Davidson in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 85-81. Can Charlotte avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Davidson is a big 9-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Charlotte.