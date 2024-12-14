Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Detroit 5-6, Davidson 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Belk Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Davidson beat Charlotte 75-71.

Among those leading the charge was Reed Bailey, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Bobby Durkin, who had 14 points plus two steals.

Davidson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Detroit couldn't handle Wright State on Saturday and fell 80-72. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Titans in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost five in a row.

Davidson's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for Detroit, they now have a losing record at 5-6.