Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Lehigh 3-5, Dayton 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will face off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The timing is sure in the Flyers' favor as the squad sits on 18 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Mountain Hawks have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Dayton earned a 77-69 win over Western Michigan.

Among those leading the charge was Enoch Cheeks, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Posh Alexander, who scored 12 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, Lehigh was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past Monmouth 90-63. The oddsmakers were on the Mountain Hawks' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney was the offensive standout of the game as he went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Keith Higgins Jr. was another key player, earning 15 points along with two blocks.

Lehigh was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Monmouth only posted five.

Dayton's victory bumped their record up to 7-2. As for Lehigh, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 3-5 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Lehigh struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.