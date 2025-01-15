Halftime Report

The last time DePaul and Marquette met, the game was decided by 34 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 40-39, DePaul has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

DePaul entered the contest with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Marquette hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Marquette 14-2, DePaul 9-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.32

What to Know

DePaul will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight defeats, while the Golden Eagles will come in with five straight victories.

Last Saturday, DePaul couldn't handle Xavier and fell 77-63.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from NJ Benson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three). Another player making a difference was CJ Gunn, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

DePaul struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over Georgetown on Tuesday, taking the game 74-66. That's two games straight that the Golden Eagles have won by exactly eight points.

Marquette can attribute much of their success to Chase Ross, who went 7 for 12 en route to 27 points plus six steals. Ross had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Stevie Mitchell, who earned 13 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals.

DePaul's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Marquette, their victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. DePaul hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

DePaul took a serious blow against Marquette when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 105-71. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Marquette's Kam Jones, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points plus two steals. Back with a vengeance, will DePaul be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Marquette is a big 13.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.