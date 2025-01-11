Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Towson 7-9, Drexel 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.50

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Drexel is heading back home. They and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The Dragons are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Drexel is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past Stony Brook with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 67-51.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drexel to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kobe MaGee, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus two steals. MaGee had some trouble finding his footing against North Carolina A&T on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Yame Butler, who scored 14 points.

Drexel was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stony Brook only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Towson earned an 80-73 win over Northeastern on Thursday.

Christian May and Nendah Tarke were among the main playmakers for Towson as the former shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds and the latter had 17 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, May also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in January of 2024.

Drexel's victory bumped their record up to 10-6. As for Towson, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 7-9 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Drexel has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Drexel couldn't quite finish off Towson in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 and fell 70-67. Will Drexel have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Drexel is a slight 2-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.