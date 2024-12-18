Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Duke and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 25-16 lead against George Mason.

Duke entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will George Mason step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: George Mason 7-3, Duke 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $64.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They will be home for the holidays to greet the George Mason Patriots at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Blue Devils sitting on four straight wins and the Patriots on five.

Duke is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143, but even that wound up being too high. They put a hurting on Incarnate Word to the tune of 72-46 on Tuesday. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 22 points or more this season.

Khaman Maluach was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Louisville last Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Evans, who earned 14 points.

Duke smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Incarnate Word only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, George Mason earned a 76-64 victory over Tulane last Saturday.

George Mason got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Darius Maddox out in front who posted 17 points in addition to two steals. Another player making a difference was Brayden O'Connor, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points.

Duke pushed their record up to 8-2 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for George Mason, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Duke has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Duke is a big 19.5-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

