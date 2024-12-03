Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Saint Peter's 3-3, Duquesne 1-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Duquesne is heading back home. They will welcome the Saint Peter's Peacocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row dating back to last season, Duquesne finally turned things around against Old Dominion on Tuesday. They walked away with a 67-54 victory over the Monarchs.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter's entered their tilt with FDU on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They skirted past the Knights 78-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Peacocks have posted since March 15th.

Duquesne made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-6. As for Saint Peter's, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking forward, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Currently 4-1 against the spread, Saint Peter's has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Duquesne is only 1-6 ATS.

Duquesne beat Saint Peter's 68-59 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Duquesne repeat their success, or does Saint Peter's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duquesne is a 4.5-point favorite against Saint Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.