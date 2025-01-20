Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: SE Louisiana 10-8, East Texas A&M 2-16

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The SE Louisiana Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the East Texas A&M Lions at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at East Texas A&M Field House. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, SE Louisiana will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, SE Louisiana made off with a 65-64 win over Northwestern State.

Even though they won, SE Louisiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 82-73 to New Orleans. The match was a 33-33 toss-up at halftime, but the Lions couldn't quite close it out.

SE Louisiana has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for East Texas A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-16.

SE Louisiana skirted past East Texas A&M 79-77 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will East Texas A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

SE Louisiana is a solid 7-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

SE Louisiana has won 3 out of their last 4 games against East Texas A&M.