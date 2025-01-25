Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Southern Indiana 8-11, Eastern Illinois 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Groniger Arena. The Screaming Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, Southern Indiana couldn't handle SIUE and fell 82-76.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 73-66 to Morehead State.

Eastern Illinois struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Southern Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Eastern Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 5-14.

Looking ahead, Southern Indiana is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Southern Indiana came up short against Eastern Illinois when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 81-71. Can Southern Indiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Indiana is a slight 1-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Indiana.