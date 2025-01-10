Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Eastern Illinois and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Tennessee Tech.

Eastern Illinois has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 8-7, Eastern Illinois 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee Tech has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Groniger Arena. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Tennessee Tech will bounce into Thursday's game after (finally) beating Morehead State, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Tennessee Tech was the clear victor by a 74-55 margin over Morehead State on Saturday. The oddsmakers were on the Golden Eagles' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Tennessee Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Morehead State only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois suffered their closest defeat since January 13, 2024 on Tuesday. They fell just short of SIUE by a score of 60-57. The Panthers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Tennessee Tech pushed their record up to 8-7 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Eastern Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 5-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Tennessee Tech has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 4.9. Given Tennessee Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tennessee Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Tennessee Tech's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs Eastern Illinois over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Eastern Illinois is a slight 2-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.