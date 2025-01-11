Halftime Report

A win for Eastern Kentucky would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 39-38 lead against Jacksonville. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

Eastern Kentucky came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Jacksonville 8-7, Eastern Kentucky 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Jacksonville Dolphins and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. The Dolphins are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Jacksonville will bounce into Saturday's matchup after (finally) beating Bellarmine, who they had gone 0-6 against in their six prior meetings. Jacksonville enjoyed a cozy 74-59 victory over Bellarmine on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Dolphins.

Jacksonville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Eastern Kentucky, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against North Florida by a score of 79-74 on Thursday.

Jacksonville's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-7. As for Eastern Kentucky, the victory got them back to even at 8-8.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Jacksonville in mind: they have a solid 8-5 record against the spread this season.

Jacksonville skirted past Eastern Kentucky 67-65 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Jacksonville have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Kentucky turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Jacksonville.