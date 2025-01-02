Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Montana 7-6, Eastern Washington 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Washington is preparing for their first Big Sky matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Montana Grizzlies will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Grizzlies have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

Last Monday, everything came up roses for Eastern Washington against Eastern Oregon as the squad secured an 89-63 victory.

Meanwhile, Montana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 71-67 to San Fran.

Montana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joe Pridgen, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Pridgen had some trouble finding his footing against N. Iowa back in December of 2024, so this was a nice turnaround.

Eastern Washington's win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for Montana, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Eastern Washington has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've made 47.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Eastern Washington is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Montana.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana.