Who's Playing
Montana Grizzlies @ Eastern Washington Eagles
Current Records: Montana 7-6, Eastern Washington 4-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Eastern Washington is preparing for their first Big Sky matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Montana Grizzlies will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Grizzlies have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.
Last Monday, everything came up roses for Eastern Washington against Eastern Oregon as the squad secured an 89-63 victory.
Meanwhile, Montana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 71-67 to San Fran.
Montana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joe Pridgen, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Pridgen had some trouble finding his footing against N. Iowa back in December of 2024, so this was a nice turnaround.
Eastern Washington's win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for Montana, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Eastern Washington has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've made 47.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, Eastern Washington is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Montana.
Odds
Eastern Washington is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 154.5 points.
Series History
Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana.
- Feb 29, 2024 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Montana 79
- Feb 03, 2024 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Montana 65
- Jan 16, 2023 - Eastern Washington 64 vs. Montana 57
- Dec 29, 2022 - Eastern Washington 87 vs. Montana 80
- Jan 29, 2022 - Montana 61 vs. Eastern Washington 59
- Jan 06, 2022 - Montana 90 vs. Eastern Washington 78
- Mar 12, 2021 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Montana 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Montana 76
- Feb 18, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Montana 76
- Feb 06, 2020 - Montana 92 vs. Eastern Washington 82