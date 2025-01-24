Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Eastern Washington looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Eastern Washington is up 33-30 over N. Arizona.

Eastern Washington came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Arizona 11-8, Eastern Washington 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Arizona is 2-8 against Eastern Washington since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court. Coming off a loss in a game the Lumberjacks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, N. Arizona came up short against Portland State and fell 80-69.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Montana State by a score of 74-64. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

N. Arizona's loss dropped their record down to 11-8. As for Eastern Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-13.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: N. Arizona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Washington, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1. Given N. Arizona's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Washington will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Arizona beat Eastern Washington 78-71 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Arizona since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.