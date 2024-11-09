Halftime Report

Eastern Kentucky is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead ETSU 51-38.

Eastern Kentucky came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 1-0, ETSU 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are headed away from home for the first time to take on the ETSU Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Freedom Hall. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Eastern Kentucky is headed out to face ETSU after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Eastern Kentucky blew past Alice Lloyd, posting a 98-69 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Colonels have posted since December 10, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 29 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, ETSU got the win against Newberry on Monday by a conclusive 72-51. With the Buccaneers ahead 44-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Eastern Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-13 record against the spread.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against ETSU in their previous meeting back in December of 2015, falling 87-81. Can Eastern Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

ETSU is a big 9.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.