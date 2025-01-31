Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between FDU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against Le Moyne.

If FDU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-13 in no time. On the other hand, Le Moyne will have to make due with a 7-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Le Moyne 7-14, FDU 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Le Moyne Dolphins and the FDU Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. The Dolphins are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Friday, Le Moyne fell victim to a painful 93-70 loss at the hands of CCSU.

Stonehill typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday FDU proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 65-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Knights.

Le Moyne's defeat dropped their record down to 7-14. As for FDU, their victory bumped their record up to 8-13.

Le Moyne is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 14-4 against the spread, FDU has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Le Moyne is only 7-13 ATS.

Le Moyne came up short against FDU in their previous meeting on January 10th, falling 91-86. Can Le Moyne avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FDU is a 5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

FDU and Le Moyne both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.