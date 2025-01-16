Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Western Georgia 3-14, FGCU 8-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the FGCU Eagles and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. The Eagles will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, FGCU was able to grind out a solid victory over Cent. Arkansas, taking the game 77-71.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia suffered their biggest defeat since November 29, 2024 on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 86-67 punch to the gut against Lipscomb. The Wolves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

FGCU is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-9 record this season. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 3-14.

FGCU beat Western Georgia 79-68 in their previous meeting last Thursday. Will FGCU repeat their success, or does Western Georgia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

  • Jan 02, 2025 - FGCU 79 vs. Western Georgia 68