Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Western Georgia 3-14, FGCU 8-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the FGCU Eagles and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. The Eagles will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, FGCU was able to grind out a solid victory over Cent. Arkansas, taking the game 77-71.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia suffered their biggest defeat since November 29, 2024 on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 86-67 punch to the gut against Lipscomb. The Wolves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

FGCU is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-9 record this season. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 3-14.

FGCU beat Western Georgia 79-68 in their previous meeting last Thursday. Will FGCU repeat their success, or does Western Georgia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.