Halftime Report

N. Mex. State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but N. Mex. State leads 28-26 over FIU.

N. Mex. State entered the match having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will FIU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: N. Mex. State 10-6, FIU 7-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

FIU will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Mex. State Aggies will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

Last Saturday, FIU came up short against Sam Houston and fell 81-74. The Panthers haven't had much luck with the Bearkats recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Jayden Brewer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Jonathan Aybar, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State waltzed into their game on Saturday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Miners 85-57. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 28 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Zawdie Jackson, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 18 points plus five assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert Carpenter, who went 8 for 12 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

FIU's defeat dropped their record down to 7-10. As for N. Mex. State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

While only N. Mex. State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, N. Mex. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

FIU came up short against N. Mex. State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 77-70. Will FIU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Mex. State is a 3.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

FIU and N. Mex. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.