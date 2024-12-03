Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-4, Florida A&M 1-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Al Lawson Center. The Blue Hose have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The experts predicted Presbyterian would be headed in after a win, but Tennessee Tech made sure that didn't happen. The contest between Presbyterian and Tennessee Tech on Wednesday wasn't a total blowout, but with Presbyterian falling 90-75 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The Blue Hose's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 110 points the game before, Florida A&M faltered in their matchup on Friday. There's no need to mince words: Florida A&M lost to Clemson, and Florida A&M lost bad. The score wound up at 86-58. The Rattlers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their loss, Florida A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Roderick Coffee III, who scored 13 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Coffee III a new career-high in threes (three).

Presbyterian's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Florida A&M, they dropped their record down to 1-5 with the loss, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Going forward, Presbyterian is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 6-2 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 against Florida A&M in their most recent matchups.

Presbyterian came up short against Florida A&M in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 65-60. Can Presbyterian avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Presbyterian is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.