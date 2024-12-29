Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Stetson 2-10, Florida 12-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Hatters fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Florida Gators will round out the year against one another at 1:00 p.m. ET at at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Having struggled with ten losses in a row, Stetson finally turned things around against Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 103-77. The Hatters' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Stetson was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Florida put another one in the bag last Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They claimed a resounding 99-45 victory over North Florida. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Will Richard, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Thomas Haugh, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Stetson's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-10. As for Florida, they pushed their record up to 12-0 with the victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Stetson was pulverized by Florida 89-51 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Can Stetson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 37.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida has won both of the games they've played against Stetson in the last 4 years.