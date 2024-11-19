Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Hofstra 4-0, Florida State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Florida State Seminoles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Pride are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Hofstra needed a bit of extra time to put away Massachusetts. They managed a 75-71 victory over the Minutemen. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 145.5 point over/under.

Cruz Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he had 21 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jean Aranguren, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida State entered their game against Florida on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Florida State took an 87-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Florida. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Seminoles in their matchups with the Gators: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jamir Watkins, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against Tarleton State on Tuesday.

Even though they lost, Florida State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Hofstra's win bumped their record up to 4-0. As for Florida State, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-1.

Hofstra was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida State in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, winning 82-77. Does Hofstra have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.