Halftime Report

Louisville has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Louisville leads 36-34 over Florida State.

If Louisville keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, Florida State will have to make due with a 9-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Louisville 6-5, Florida State 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.82

What to Know

Louisville is 2-8 against Florida State since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Cardinals have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Louisville is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Kentucky. Louisville fell 93-85 to Kentucky on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chucky Hepburn, who had 26 points plus five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrence Edwards Jr., who went 8 for 14 en route to 23 points.

Louisville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 10.2 per game.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for Florida State in an 82-64 win over Winthrop on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Seminoles.

Florida State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Malique Ewin, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jamir Watkins, who earned 23 points plus five rebounds.

Louisville's defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Florida State, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Louisville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Louisville is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Louisville is a slight 1-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Seminoles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.