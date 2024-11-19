Who's Playing

Georgian Court Lions @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Georgian Court 0-1, Fordham 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will face off against the Georgian Court Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Fordham would be headed in after a win, but Manhattan made sure that didn't happen. Fordham fell just short of Manhattan by a score of 78-76 on Friday. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the Rams, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Fordham's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Japhet Medor, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points plus three steals, and Jackie Johnson III, who earned 21 points along with three steals. What's more, Medor also posted a 53.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Georgian Court had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 95-43 loss at the hands of Drexel two weeks ago. The Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Georgian Court struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Drexel racked up 24.

Fordham's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Georgian Court, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.