Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Nevada 8-7, Fresno State 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Nevada is 9-1 against Fresno State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Wolf Pack and five for the Bulldogs.

Nevada fought the good fight in their overtime contest against New Mexico last Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 82-81 to the Lobos on a last-minute jump shot From Nelly Junior Joseph. Even though they lost, the Wolf Pack's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 189th in scoring overall).

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nick Davidson, who earned 18 points in addition to six rebounds and five blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Kobe Sanders, who earned 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State took a serious blow against Colo. State on Tuesday, falling 91-64. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-26.

Alex Crawford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

Nevada's defeat dropped their record down to 8-7. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Nevada has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've only made 40.6% of their field goals this season. Given Nevada's sizable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Nevada shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Nevada is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Nevada is a big 12.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.