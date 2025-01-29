Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Samford 17-4, Furman 16-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Furman is heading back home. They and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Furman earned a 79-74 win over Mercer.

Meanwhile, Samford strolled past Wofford with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 77-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs.

Furman's victory bumped their record up to 16-5. As for Samford, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Furman has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman came up short against Samford when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 84-77. Will Furman have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.