Who's Playing
Samford Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins
Current Records: Samford 17-4, Furman 16-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Furman is heading back home. They and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.
On Saturday, Furman earned a 79-74 win over Mercer.
Meanwhile, Samford strolled past Wofford with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 77-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs.
Furman's victory bumped their record up to 16-5. As for Samford, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Furman has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Furman came up short against Samford when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 84-77. Will Furman have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.
- Mar 10, 2024 - Samford 84 vs. Furman 77
- Feb 21, 2024 - Samford 74 vs. Furman 72
- Jan 24, 2024 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 68
- Feb 25, 2023 - Furman 93 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 25, 2023 - Furman 91 vs. Samford 84
- Mar 06, 2022 - Furman 71 vs. Samford 68
- Feb 23, 2022 - Samford 83 vs. Furman 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Furman 81 vs. Samford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Furman 86 vs. Samford 71