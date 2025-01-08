Who's Playing

Current Records: Winthrop 11-6, Gardner-Webb 6-9

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Winthrop Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Porter Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Gardner-Webb took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-61 victory over Presbyterian. Having forecasted a close win for the Bulldogs, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Gardner-Webb smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Winthrop suffered their biggest loss since February 21, 2024 on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 87-67 to Radford. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-26.

Gardner-Webb's victory bumped their record up to 6-9. As for Winthrop, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Gardner-Webb has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Gardner-Webb won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in March of 2024, slipping by Winthrop 65-64. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Winthrop turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.