Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Richmond 7-8, George Mason 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

George Mason and Richmond are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The experts predicted George Mason would be headed in after a win, but Rhode Island made sure that didn't happen. George Mason fell just short of Rhode Island by a score of 62-59 on Saturday. The Patriots were up 28-16 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Richmond rang in the new year with a 72-64 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spiders.

DeLonnie Hunt was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 16 points in addition to seven assists and five steals. Dusan Neskovic was another key player, posting 15 points in addition to three steals.

George Mason moved to 10-5 with that loss, which also ended their three-game winning streak. As for Richmond, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: George Mason has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've only made 41% of their field goals this season. Given George Mason's sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, George Mason is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

George Mason is a big 11.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

George Mason and Richmond both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.