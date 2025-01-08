Who's Playing
Richmond Spiders @ George Mason Patriots
Current Records: Richmond 7-8, George Mason 10-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $20.70
What to Know
George Mason and Richmond are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The experts predicted George Mason would be headed in after a win, but Rhode Island made sure that didn't happen. George Mason fell just short of Rhode Island by a score of 62-59 on Saturday. The Patriots were up 28-16 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Richmond rang in the new year with a 72-64 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spiders.
DeLonnie Hunt was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 16 points in addition to seven assists and five steals. Dusan Neskovic was another key player, posting 15 points in addition to three steals.
George Mason moved to 10-5 with that loss, which also ended their three-game winning streak. As for Richmond, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-8.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: George Mason has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've only made 41% of their field goals this season. Given George Mason's sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, George Mason is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).
Odds
George Mason is a big 11.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 132.5 points.
Series History
George Mason and Richmond both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 09, 2024 - George Mason 64 vs. Richmond 46
- Jan 13, 2024 - Richmond 77 vs. George Mason 70
- Mar 08, 2023 - George Mason 62 vs. Richmond 57
- Mar 04, 2023 - George Mason 62 vs. Richmond 60
- Dec 31, 2022 - George Mason 62 vs. Richmond 58
- Feb 09, 2022 - George Mason 87 vs. Richmond 84
- Feb 07, 2022 - Richmond 62 vs. George Mason 59
- Jan 09, 2021 - Richmond 77 vs. George Mason 57
- Feb 19, 2020 - Richmond 65 vs. George Mason 50
- Jan 18, 2020 - Richmond 97 vs. George Mason 87