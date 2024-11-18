Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ George Wash. Revolutionaries

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-4, George Wash. 3-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The George Wash. Revolutionaries' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Revolutionaries will be strutting in after a victory while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, George Wash. earned an 85-80 win over North Carolina A&T.

George Wash.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rafael Castro, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. Darren Buchanan Jr. was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 81-69 to Morgan State. One positive for the Highlanders, at least, is that this was the most points they've scored all season.

George Wash. pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.