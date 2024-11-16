Halftime Report

Notre Dame has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgetown 44-29.

Notre Dame came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Notre Dame 1-0, Georgetown 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Georgetown earned a 69-57 victory over Fairfield. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hoyas.

Thomas Sorber was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Micah Peavy was another key player, scoring eight points along with seven steals and five assists.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame earned an 86-77 win over Buffalo on Monday.

Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to Tae Davis, who went 7 for 13 en route to 27 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Markus Burton, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Georgetown's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Notre Dame, they pushed their record up to 1-0 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Georgetown didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Notre Dame when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 72-68 victory. Will Georgetown repeat their success, or does Notre Dame have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Georgetown is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Notre Dame is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Georgetown won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.