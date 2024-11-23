Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgetown and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against St. Francis.

If Georgetown keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, St. Francis will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: St. Francis 2-4, Georgetown 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgetown. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the St. Francis Red Flash at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Georgetown is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest win since November 7, 2023 on Wednesday. They blew past Mt St Mary's, posting a 79-51 victory.

Georgetown's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Thomas Sorber, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Sorber had some trouble finding his footing against Notre Dame on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jayden Epps was another key player, posting 19 points.

Georgetown was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask St. Francis). They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Penn State-Schuylkill 96-57. With the Red Flash ahead 43-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Georgetown's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for St. Francis, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 19-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.