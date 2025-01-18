Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Auburn 16-1, Georgia 14-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Wednesday, Georgia lost to Tennessee on the road by a decisive 74-56 margin. The Bulldogs have struggled against the Volunteers recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Georgia had strong showings from Asa Newell, who posted 13 points in addition to five rebounds, and Silas Demary Jr., who scored 12 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Demary Jr. a new career-high in threes (four).

Auburn aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to nine. They were the clear victor by an 88-66 margin over Miss. State. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 22 points or more this season.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chaney Johnson led the charge by going 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Baker-Mazara, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two blocks.

Georgia's defeat dropped their record down to 14-3. As for Auburn, their win bumped their record up to 16-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia came up short against Auburn in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 92-78. Will Georgia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.