Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: North Florida 3-0, Georgia 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Ospreys in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Georgia is hoping to do what Georgia Tech couldn't on Sunday: put an end to North Florida's winning streak, which now stands at three games. North Florida walked away with a 105-93 victory over Georgia Tech. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Harris, who went 8 for 10 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against S. Carolina last Monday. Nate Lliteras was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Georgia was far and away the favorite against Texas So. on Sunday. Georgia claimed a resounding 92-64 win over Texas So. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs.

Among those leading the charge was Dakota Leffew, who scored 23 points. Another player making a difference was Silas Demary Jr., who earned 17 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Georgia smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

North Florida's victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Georgia, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.7 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Florida ended up a good deal behind Georgia in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, losing 78-60. Can North Florida avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia is a big 11.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.