Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-7, Georgia State 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Georgia State Panthers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at GSU Convocation Center. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Georgia Southern will head out to face Georgia State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Georgia Southern lost to South Alabama, and Georgia Southern lost bad. The score wound up at 76-47. Having soared to a lofty 90 points in the game before, the Eagles' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Georgia State came into Saturday's game having lost seven straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against Louisiana on Saturday as Georgia State made off with a 94-70 win. The oddsmakers were on the Panthers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Georgia Southern's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-7. As for Georgia State, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.