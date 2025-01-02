Who's Playing
South Alabama Jaguars @ Georgia State Panthers
Current Records: South Alabama 9-4, Georgia State 4-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
South Alabama is 2-8 against Georgia State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at GSU Convocation Center. Despite being away, the Jaguars are looking at a five-point advantage in the spread.
South Alabama is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Mobile, posting a 106-41 win. The Jaguars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 21 points or more this season.
South Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.
Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of Mercer by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Panthers have suffered since January 27, 2024.
South Alabama pushed their record up to 9-4 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.
South Alabama opened the new year with a less-than-successful 90-76 defeat to Georgia State. Can South Alabama avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
South Alabama is a 5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Jaguars slightly, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Georgia State 90 vs. South Alabama 76
- Dec 31, 2022 - Georgia State 68 vs. South Alabama 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Georgia State 69 vs. South Alabama 62
- Jan 13, 2022 - South Alabama 74 vs. Georgia State 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - Georgia State 82 vs. South Alabama 73
- Feb 26, 2021 - Georgia State 84 vs. South Alabama 81
- Feb 09, 2021 - South Alabama 70 vs. Georgia State 67
- Jan 30, 2020 - Georgia State 76 vs. South Alabama 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Georgia State 72 vs. South Alabama 63
- Feb 15, 2019 - Georgia State 90 vs. South Alabama 81