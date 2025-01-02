Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: South Alabama 9-4, Georgia State 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

South Alabama is 2-8 against Georgia State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at GSU Convocation Center. Despite being away, the Jaguars are looking at a five-point advantage in the spread.

South Alabama is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Mobile, posting a 106-41 win. The Jaguars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 21 points or more this season.

South Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of Mercer by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Panthers have suffered since January 27, 2024.

South Alabama pushed their record up to 9-4 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

South Alabama opened the new year with a less-than-successful 90-76 defeat to Georgia State. Can South Alabama avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a 5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jaguars slightly, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.