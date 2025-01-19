Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Gonzaga looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 45-44 lead against Santa Clara.

If Gonzaga keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-5 in no time. On the other hand, Santa Clara will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Santa Clara 12-7, Gonzaga 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $250.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. They and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Gonzaga fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Oregon State on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 97-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beavers. The Bulldogs' loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Despite their defeat, Gonzaga saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Graham Ike, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Gregg, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Gonzaga smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of LMU by a score of 57-54. The matchup marked the Broncos' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Santa Clara's loss came about despite a quality game from Christoph Tilly, who went 10 for 15 en route to 25 points. Another player making a difference was Adama Bal, who earned 14 points plus five assists.

Gonzaga's defeat ended an 11-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 14-5. As for Santa Clara, their loss dropped their record down to 12-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Gonzaga has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Gonzaga was able to grind out a solid victory over Santa Clara in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 94-81. Does Gonzaga have another victory up their sleeve, or will Santa Clara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 15.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Santa Clara.