Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Baptist 0-2, Grambling State 1-5

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

The Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Grambling State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The Buffaloes might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 23 turnovers on November 11th.

There's no need to mince words: Arkansas Baptist lost to Alabama A&M, and Arkansas Baptist lost bad. The score wound up at 103-57. The Buffaloes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-35.

Meanwhile, Grambling State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of Cal Poly by a score of 82-79.

Arkansas Baptist's defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Grambling State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-5.