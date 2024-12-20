Halftime Report

Delaware State needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 29-25 lead against Grambling State.

If Delaware State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-6 in no time. On the other hand, Grambling State will have to make due with a 2-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: Delaware State 5-6, Grambling State 2-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets will take on the Grambling State Tigers in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, Delaware State beat N.J. Tech 71-59.

Delaware State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Grambling State entered their game against SE Louisiana on Monday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Grambling State fell 75-65 to SE Louisiana. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Delaware State's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Grambling State, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-7.

While only Grambling State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Delaware State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Grambling State hasn't treated fans well this season (a 2-7 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 5-2 record against the spread.

Delaware State beat Grambling State 71-63 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Will Delaware State repeat their success, or does Grambling State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Delaware State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.