Youngstown State Penguins @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Youngstown State 11-8, Green Bay 2-17

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Resch Center. The Phoenix have the home-court advantage, but the Penguins are expected to win by 7.5 points.

Last Friday, Youngstown State lost to Milwaukee on the road by a decisive 79-64 margin. The Penguins have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Youngstown State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 14th straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 89-67 to Robert Morris.

Youngstown State's defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-17.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Youngstown State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 28.7. Given Youngstown State's sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Youngstown State beat Green Bay 71-59 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.