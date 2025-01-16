Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: CSNorthridge 11-6, Hawaii 11-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip on Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Matadors were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

CSNorthridge is headed into Friday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took a 94-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cal-Baker. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Hawaii had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 95-86 victory over the Titans. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

CSNorthridge's defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Hawaii, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: CSNorthridge has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hawaii struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

CSNorthridge came up short against Hawaii in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 75-68. Can CSNorthridge avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 2.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.