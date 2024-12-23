Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Nebraska 8-2, Hawaii 6-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hawaii will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Warriors are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

On Sunday, Hawaii strolled past Charlotte with points to spare, taking the game 78-61. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warriors.

Gytis Nemeiksa was the offensive standout of the match as he went 10 for 14 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Greene, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points.

Meanwhile, Nebraska didn't have too much trouble with Murray State on Sunday as they won 66-49. That's two games straight that the Cornhuskers have won by exactly 17 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Nebraska to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrew Morgan, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Even though they won, Nebraska struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Hawaii's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for Nebraska, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Hawaii hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Hawaii and Nebraska pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Nebraska shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 10.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.