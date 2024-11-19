Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between High Point and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against American.

High Point entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will American step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

American Eagles @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: American 1-3, High Point 4-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.30

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for High Point. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the American Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Qubein Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.2 points per game this season.

High Point is headed into the match having just posted their closest victory since January 27th on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past UAB 68-65.

High Point can attribute much of their success to D'Maurian Williams, who went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points, and Kimani Hamilton, who posted 18 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for American on Friday and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by N. Carolina on the road and fell 107-55. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Matt Rogers, who earned 15 points plus seven rebounds. Less helpful for American was Geoff Sprouse's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, American struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as N. Carolina racked up 16.

High Point pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for American, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Odds

High Point is a big 16.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

