Who's Playing

Carolina University Bruins @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Carolina University 0-3, High Point 10-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the Carolina University Bruins will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Qubein Center. The timing is sure in the Panthers' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Bruins have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

On Saturday, High Point was able to grind out a solid win over App. State, taking the game 65-59.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for Carolina University to recover from the 91-53 bruising that Queens dished out on Tuesday. The Bruins were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-25.

High Point's victory bumped their record up to 10-2. As for Carolina University, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.