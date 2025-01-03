Halftime Report

William & Mary needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Hofstra 48-27.

William & Mary came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: William & Mary 6-7, Hofstra 8-5

What to Know

William & Mary is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Hofstra Pride will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. The Tribe are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

William & Mary will bounce into Thursday's matchup after (finally) beating Navy, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. William & Mary walked away with an 82-76 victory over Navy on Sunday.

William & Mary's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chase Lowe, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. That's the most assists Lowe has posted since back in March of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Collier, who went 7 for 9 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds.

William & Mary was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Navy only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Hofstra fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Quinnipiac on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. The Pride didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Jean Aranguren put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

William & Mary has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for Hofstra, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 8-5.

William & Mary is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep William & Mary's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Hofstra over their last nine matchups.

William & Mary came up short against Hofstra in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 64-55. Can William & Mary avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hofstra is a solid 5.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.