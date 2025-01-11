Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Incarnate Word 9-6, Houston Chr. 5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Incarnate Word Cardinals and the Houston Chr. Huskies are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.4 points per game this season.

Incarnate Word is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Lamar just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Monday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 72-58 defeat to the Cardinals. Incarnate Word's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Houston Chr. meant business on Monday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Lumberjacks squad that has allowed just 63.4 points per contest. Houston Chr. came out on top against SF Austin by a score of 83-73. The win was some much needed relief for the Huskies as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Incarnate Word's loss dropped their record down to 9-6. As for Houston Chr., their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Incarnate Word has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've only made 41.3% of their field goals this season. Given Incarnate Word's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Incarnate Word couldn't quite finish off Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 86-83. Can Incarnate Word avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.