Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: TCU 8-5, Houston 10-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Houston. They and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fertitta Center. The Cougars will be looking to keep their 25-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, Houston couldn't have asked for a better start to 2025 than the 86-55 blowout they got against BYU. Houston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 20 points or more this season.

Houston got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Terrance Arceneaux out in front who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Arceneaux a new career-high in threes (four). Emanuel Sharp was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 18 points.

Houston smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as BYU only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, TCU dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off Kansas State 63-62.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead TCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Noah Reynolds, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points.

Houston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for TCU, their victory bumped their record up to 8-5.

Houston strolled past TCU when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 60-45. Will Houston repeat their success, or does TCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 18.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Series History

Houston and TCU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.